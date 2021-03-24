WATCH: One person dead, four cops injured in Kraaifontein protests

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - One person has been knocked down and killed, and four police officers were injured in Kraaifontein this morning, where police are on the scene attempting to quell violent protests. Public Order Policing members were deployed on Wednesday morning to maintain law and order in Cape Town areas where violence erupted during protest action. It is reported that hundreds of protesters are demonstrating in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, where police had to open fire on them. Pictures from the scene also showed that a police armoured vehicle ploughed off the road damaging three structures, leaving four officers injured. Motorists in the area also had their windows broken as rocks were being thrown at cars passing by.

Police open fire at demonstrators in Kraaifontein as violent protests rock Cape Town for a second day. Video: @armandhough / @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/gPiha254VM — IOL News (@IOL) March 24, 2021

Watch: Motorists have been cautioned as service delivery protests continue in Cape Town. This motorist inspects his vehicle after it was stoned near Kraaifontein. Video: @PJikelo pic.twitter.com/zdiIJBWXCG — Weekend Argus (@WeekendArgus) March 24, 2021

Police fire at protesters during a service delivery protest near Wallacedene, Kraaifontein. Video: @armandhough / @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/xowYCl5yzp — IOL News (@IOL) March 24, 2021

SAPS spokesperson Andrè Traut added that there are also protests in Malibu village, and that the incidents are possibly sparked by service delivery-related issues.

“In Wallacedene, a suspected male protester who is yet to be identified was killed when he was struck by a truck. The circumstances surrounding the culpable homicide case are under investigation.

“In Malibu Village a case of public violence has been registered after a bus was set alight, and suspects are yet to be arrested,” Traut said.

“An accident involving a police vehicle occurred and the circumstances are being investigated. Four police officers are being treated for injuries.

“No one else was injured during the incident.”

Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency

He said that police forces will remain in the affected areas until tranquillity has been restored.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the recent protest action.

“While everyone has the constitutional right to protest, resorting to violence and destruction is simply unacceptable. It is dangerous and illegal to do so at the expense of the rights of others, especially their right to safety, to property and to move freely.”

Fritz added: “Violent protest must be condemned in the strongest terms and I remind residents that the destruction of personal and public property is criminal. This action further threatens to undermine the economic opportunities of many residents in our province, as well as further delay serve delivery to affected communities.”

Minister Fritz added that SAPS will continue to monitor the protests.

Cape Argus