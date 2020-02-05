WATCH: Outcry over ‘xenophobia’ directed at Chinese nationals and fake news on coronavirus









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Cape Town - There has been widespread outrage over fake news and social media posts targeting Chinese nationals over the coronavirus outbreak in that country, with some calling it xenophobia. It has prompted the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to address the issue saying the WHO would be working with internet and social media collaborators to ensure the correct information was disseminated. Ghebreyesus emphasised the need for solidarity following an increase in anti-Chinese and Asian sentiment and misinformation on the virus. WHO leaders convened for the 146th session of the executive board in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday. A focus of this meeting addressed how the organisation would tackle the global response to the coronavirus. He said: “This is a time for facts, not fear; a time for solidarity, not stigma. We are all in this together.”

One particular video widely circulated shows a Chinese man eating a dead baby foetus. The video and images were actually part of a performance titled Eating People or Man-Eater, by 30-year-old experimental artist Zhu Yu, and did not depict a real foetus. Other videos and images shared include graphic content portraying animal brutality or unusual eating behaviours accompanied by captions speaking against Chinese people.

The Human Rights Commissioner of South Africa, Chris Nissen, condemned the circulation of these messages on social media.

“Disease happens where it happens. The same with HIV and Aids, some countries and groups were blamed for the spread of it. We can’t blame people or countries where these diseases and viruses broke out. People carry the disease or virus, they don’t create it.

“Just as we condemn all forms of xenophobia and racism, we condemn this. We urge people to think of these diseases and viruses as being airborne and seaborne. Whether you’re at home or in another country, take the necessary precautions.” Professor Wanda Markotter in the Department of Medical Virology at the University of Pretoria said among the general public there was a panic mostly driven by false reports on social media.

“These conversations are what people believe is true, instead of following reputable sources. Everyone wants to buy masks, also indicating fear of infection even if no cases have been reported here. South Africa is still free of this coronavirus, and should a traveller enter who is infected, there is a planned response by experts to prevent other people from getting infected.”

The death toll from the virus has risen to 425, with two occurring outside of China. The total number of people infected with the virus in mainland China was 20438 at the time of publication.

