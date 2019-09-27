With rising temperatures increasing the risk of veld fires, the firefighters are threatening to down tools amid their dispute with the municipality.
The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said if the City failed to reach an agreement with firefighters, they would work only from 8am until 4pm.
The union said firefighters were presently working between 72 and 80 hours a week.
Samwu provincial chairperson Sebenzile Kiva said the union had raised firefighters’ concern over overtime pay with the City earlier this year, but nothing had been done about it.