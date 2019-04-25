Rob Packham had direct intention to kill his wife, by throwing blows to her head and disposing of the murder weapon, the state argued on Wednesday.

Cape Town - Rob Packham had direct intention to kill his wife, Gill, by throwing blows to her head and disposing of the murder weapon, before setting her car alight, with her body in the boot. This was the State’s submission in its closing arguments before the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The deceased disappeared on February 22 last year. Her body was found later that night in Diep River railway station in the boot of her burnt BMW.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway put it to the court that Packham should be found guilty of killing his wife and then defeating the ends of justice by getting rid of the murder weapon, burning the body and the car as well as giving the police misleading information.

“When evaluating the proven facts, the circumstantial evidence before the court is so overwhelming that there is no other reasonable inference that being: that the accused was the one who killed his wife,” she said.

Galloway said on the eve of the incident, Packham met his mistress for lunch where they discussed his future and that he needed to make a decision.

Galloway said the murder came as a result of the “decision” he had to make.

She highlighted Packham’s conduct on the day of his wife’s disappearance and subsequently thereafter.

“The conduct of the accused is not consistent with the conduct of a reasonable person placed in the same situation, but rather, when considered in totality of the circumstances of the matter, indicative of his guilt.

“It is not in human nature for the assailant to attack someone and remain in the area for hours or leave and return to the area.

“Also the assailant wouldn’t have burnt the car, his prize possession, the person would have dumped the body far from the crime scene,” said Galloway.

The trial continues.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Rob Packham had direct intention to kill his wife, by throwing blows to her head and disposing of the murder weapon, the state argued on Wednesday. Video: Zodidi Dano/Cape Argus

[email protected]