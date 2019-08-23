The United We Stand dance group, from Gugulethu, is appealing for donations to afford them the chance to compete at the All Dance World Competition in the US in November. Supplied

Cape Town - Gugulethu’s United We Stand dance group, currently making waves nationally, scored a golden opportunity to compete at the All Dance World Competition in Orlando, Florida in the US this November. The teenage dancers are the only South African group offered an opportunity to go against more than 50000 other young dancers from across the world, competing for the coveted best dance group.

Inspired by her passion for arts and craft, Judy Mkoko established the United We Stand Community Building Project (UWSCBP) in 2010 with the aim of addressing social ills while teaching life skills.

The project focuses on traditional dance, pantsula, contemporary dance, drama and sport, using arts and crafts as a catalyst for change, while cultivating a healthy lifestyle, teaching life skills through sports and recreation activities, Mkoko said.

Started from humble beginnings with just a handful of youngsters, the group now has 45 members between the ages of 7 and 18.

“We are of the belief that we are making a tremendous impact in their lives in offering constructive and character-building activities. Judging by the feedback from the participants’ parents and guardians, we are playing a pivotal role in their lives.

“We intend to continue doing this, because of our passion for our work.

“UWSCBP believes that these children deserve nothing but the best that this life has to offer,” Mkoko said.

The group is currently fund-raising effort to generate funds for them to participate in this international competition.

Mkoko said they have managed to raise R9000 out of the R200000 they currently needed to enable these teenagers to compete, and are still in need of more donations.

They boast a number of achievements, which Mkoko said helped build the group member’s confidence.

They progressed to the next round of the hip hop dance competition on SABC 1, Break de Beat.

They also featured in Prince Kaybee’s song, Gugulethu.

“Winning this competition would mean more opportunities for young people in our community as that will enable us to build more dance theatre to ensure that every young person has access to resources,” Mkoko said.

Anyone willing to donate can contact Judy Mkoko at 0791410400.

[email protected]