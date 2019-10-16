The case between the PHA, the City and the provincial Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning was heard in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
The City poked holes in the PHA’s food and farming campaign around the approved developments in the area.
The City’s legal representative, Ron Paschke, said the case of the two applicants in the matter - the campaign and chairperson Nazeer Sonday - was based on “myths”.
“One of the myths is that development(s) will be allowed to endanger the aquifer; that’s not true. The aquifer will be protected through the application of the City’s stormwater management policy, adopted through international precedent that incorporates how urban developments should be managed and the sustainable urban drainage system,” he said.