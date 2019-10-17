WATCH: Plato rolls out Walking Bus initiative in Lentegeur









Executive Mayor Alderman Dan Plato launch city-wide Walking Bus at West End Primary School in Lentegeur. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato has introduced a city-wide Walking Bus initiative at Lentegeur Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain. The initiative, launched on Wednesday, will assist in ensuring pupils across the metropole have safe passage to and from school. The project, started by Plato in May 2016 while he was Community Safety MEC, is being rolled out across the city. The Lentegeur Civic Centre is part of the city’s initiatives in 55 areas across the metro. An additional 20 areas will be rolled out in future, a statement from the mayor’s office added. Plato said: “We saw the positive impact of this project, which has been close to my heart since its launch three years ago, as one of the flagship campaigns aimed at keeping our young people safe.

“We formulated plans to move the initiative to the City to continue the good work in helping to keep our children safe. Making our communities safer requires everyone to be involved, and we’re pleased that so many community members have shown an interest in being part of this project.

“Thousands of parents have volunteered to help with the project.

“These young people have untapped potential, and are our future leaders, lawyers, doctors, artisans, musicians, sports persons, and so much more,” Plato said. The initiative is a mechanism we can implement to ensure young people are able to go to school feeling confident about their safety. In some of our communities, getting an education is more challenging because our youth live in areas affected by crime and gang violence,” he said.

