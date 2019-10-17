The initiative, launched on Wednesday, will assist in ensuring pupils across the metropole have safe passage to and from school.
The project, started by Plato in May 2016 while he was Community Safety MEC, is being rolled out across the city.
The Lentegeur Civic Centre is part of the city’s initiatives in 55 areas across the metro. An additional 20 areas will be rolled out in future, a statement from the mayor’s office added.
Plato said: “We saw the positive impact of this project, which has been close to my heart since its launch three years ago, as one of the flagship campaigns aimed at keeping our young people safe.