WATCH: Plea for action as Tazne van Wyk's death leaves community devastated









Grief and sorrow filled the streets surrounding the house of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk, in Connaught Estate, Elsies River, as news of the discovery of her body spread throughout the community. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency Cape Town - Grief and sorrow filled the streets surrounding the house of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Connaught Estate, Elsies River, as news of the discovery of her body spread through the community. Police released a statement in the early hours today, dashing the hopes of those that have clung to hope, participated in the search and prayed for her safe return. Community Pastor Alton Flanders said he was "broken and could not believe it". Lucinda Evans, community activist and director of Philisa Abafazi Bethu, said this was a second child allegedly killed by a parolee in 2020, and pleaded with the president and the police not to give parole to any "rapist and murderer". Evans said action must be taken and said they do not want to wait six months for a DNA test, asking: "Now that a suspect is there, what is the government gonna do about it?"

She said the call was clear – no parole, "on good behaviour or anything else".

After the arrest of her alleged abductor in Cradock, he was transferred to Cape Town, where he later led police to a stormwater drain in Worcester, where her body was found.

Little Tazne disappeared eight steps from her house in Clare Street when she went to the shop across the road. Attention immediately focused on the suspect, a convicted killer and child abuser, who was last seen with Tazne.

He recently moved into the area after being released on parole.

Pictured is Carmen Van Wyk, Tazne's mother, holding a picture of her daughter. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

In their statement police said: "An extensive investigation into the disappearance of eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk from her Ravensmead home almost two weeks ago has led Western Cape FCS detectives, with crime intelligence, to Cradock in the Eastern Cape, where they apprehended a suspect and the subsequent discovery of the child’s body late last night.

"The suspect, 54 years old, who according to witness accounts was the last person to be seen with the child, is believed to have been hiding in the town. He appeared briefly in court on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 in Cradock on a charge of kidnapping.

"The suspect was later transported to Cape Town. Further interviewing of the suspect by detectives led to the gruesome discovery of the body of the child in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester on Wednesday evening as pointed out by him.

"He will be charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 21 February. As the investigation unfolds, the possibility of the suspect facing additional charges cannot be ruled out," the statement said.

Angry and emotional community members at the home of Tazne van Wyk in Connaught Estate express their anger at the apparent inefficiency of Police services. This after Tazne’s dead body was found last night in Worcester. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Western Cape commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata hailed the diligence of the detective team involved as well as the search parties.

She acknowledged that while the arrest would not bring back Tazne, "the incarceration of the suspect would send a stern warning to would-be perpetrators".

“In a province that is notorious for crimes against women and children, we reiterate our resolve to ensure the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to book in order to face the full might of the law,” said Matakata.

Police said Tazne's parents, Terence, 31 and Carmen, 28, have been informed of her death, and are receiving counselling.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Angry and emotional community members at the home of Tazne van Wyk in Connaught Estate express their anger at the apparent inefficiency of Police services. This after Tazne’s dead body was found last night in Worcester. Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Community safety MEC Albert Fritz has extended his heartfelt condolences to Tazne's family.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Tazne van Wyk. They have endured a tumultuous period of uncertainty, confusion and pain. No parent should have to endure the loss of their child.

"A social worker will be deployed to debrief the family. My department is in the process of activating the court watching brief unit, which will monitor the case for any inefficiencies relating to the investigating, ensuring that it is not struck off the court role."

[email protected]inl.co.za