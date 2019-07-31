A Plettenberg Bay police station commander needed stitches on his jaw after he was hit by a stone while he and other officers were attacked by an angry mob. Picture: Screengrab

Plettenberg Bay - A Plettenberg Bay police station commander survived a hair raising moment when he was hit by a stone against his jaw while he and other officers was attacked by an angry mob. The officer sustained a cut to his jaw bone which received stitches following the incident that happened over the weekend in Taaibos Avenue, New Horizon.

The police was responding to a murder scene that claimed the life of 23-year-old Marchell Williams. He was allegedly stabbed to death by the dad of his girlfriend after the couple had a heated argument.

The Eden cluster commander major general Oswald Reddy condemning the attack said: “The manner in which certain community members of New Horizon tried to take the law into their own hands left much to be desired, following an attack on police officers. Attacking those that have put their lives at stake to protect the very community by arresting a murder suspect cannot be tolerated.”

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said preliminary investigation reveals that members under command of the station commander responded to a murder scene in Taaibos Avenue when the they came under attack.

Pojie said: “Williams was allegedly stabbed by the father of his girlfriend after the two had an argument. The girlfriend allegedly reported the altercation to her dad where after the dad and other family members went to confront Williams, ending up with him being stabbed in his neck. He collapsed in the street where he was later declared dead by paramedics on the scene.

“Police officers then arrested the 53-year-old suspect at his home. Whilst the suspect was contained, disgruntled members of the community started to attack the police members whilst threatening to take the law into their own hands.”

