Cape Town - Sitting on the patio at his home, avid cartoonist Reece Swartz, 11, effortlessly draws a number of cartoons with a pen.

The works display his vivid imagination, which he plans to use to create a wordless comic book that will appeal to children of all language groups, but most importantly to those who cannot read.

“I want my cartoons to especially reach children who can’t read and write. They must enjoy it as much as other children enjoy reading books,” the Grade 6 pupil at John Graham Primary in Plumstead said.

Reece has been drawing since he was two years old, and his passion for sketching was elevated in Grade 2, when his teacher told him to make a 3D drawing of the classroom.

It takes him less than three minutes to draw a single cartoon character. To date, he has managed to draw hundreds of different cartoon characters. “I usually just draw whatever I can think of. I think of how I can make people laugh, so there is always a funny idea behind each cartoon,” he said, while drawing one of his “characters”, who hasn’t been named yet.

His parents, Lucille and Jerome, are huge supporters of his work.

His mother said: “Because he has been doing this for quite some time now, it has become normal for myself and the rest of the family to see what he is capable of. I hope that he grows as he helps other children through his talent.”

His sister, Cleo, 22, recently posted some of his work on social media and he received many compliments and encouragement from those who saw it. Reece has entered various talent competitions at school, in which he was placed first. He said he was considering entering competitions outside of school.

The talented cartoonist is one of the top pupils in his grade, and takes a great interest in cricket, chess and swimming.

@tamryn_christ

[email protected]

Cape Argus