Police Minister General Bheki Cele was on hand to inspect law enforcement prior to deployment, to various polling stations ahead on Wednesday. Pictures: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA

Cape Town - On Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt General Khombinkosi Jula addressed and inspected a law enforcement parade prior to deployment to various polling stations ahead of the 2019 general elections. Cele told the police officials how important they are in securing safety for South African citizens, and said they must not service the country with political minds but must make ensure everyone's safety.

Cele on Thursday outlined a massive deployment of state security machinery and officers, particularly to the “hot spot” provinces, as a stabilisation mechanism before the elections.

He reiterated this point at Monday's inspection stating that while police are ready, they are also aware of high-risk areas.

"All indications tell us that all provinces are ready and fine. There are two provinces, although they are ready, remain high-risk; those are your KwaZulu-Natal and North West. The few stations that are high-risk does not make the province high-risk," Cele said.

Cele did however go on to say that they are very satisfied with how police preparations are going.

Police Minister General Bheki Cele and Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt General Khombinkosi Jula address and inspect law enforcement parade prior to deployment, to various polling stations ahead of the 2019 General Elections within the Western Cape province. Video: Armand Hough /African News Agency(ANA)

IEC Cape chief Courtney Sampson was also at the inspection stating how happy he was to see the SAPS ready for Wednesday.

"I want to make use of this opportunity to thank the South Africa Police Service, and each one of you here present. The preparations for these elections, fundamentally includes making sure that South African citizens are going to be safe and secure when they go to the polling stations and that the citizens will be working within those stations are going to be safe and secure in the execution of their task.

"We're very happy to express our satisfaction and comfort with the deployment processes and procedures."

IEC Cape chief Courtney Sampson was also on hand stating that he was happy to see the SAPS ready for Wednesday. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

