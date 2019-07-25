Police Minister Bheki Cele attended the memorial service of police constable Songezo Khetiwe who was shot and killed in Delft at the weekend. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele attended the memorial service of police constable Songezo Khetiwe who was shot and killed in Delft at the weekend, where the minister also paid tribute to the officer with a song. The memorial service took place at St Matthews Anglican Church in Voorbrug Delft on Thursday morning where Cele, as well as Western Cape Police Commissioner, Khombinkosi Jula attended the proceedings.

Khetiwe, 32, was shot in the head by a gunman in Delft South who also wounded two fellow officers who were on patrol with him. One was shot in the eye and the other in the arm. His family said they were struggling to come to terms with the murder of the dedicated officer and father of two.

“He was a young constable who joined the police force in 2016. He was the breadwinner of the family. He has two daughters, aged 4 and 7, whom he loved dearly. We have no idea how they will take the news that their father was shot and killed. He was also the eldest of three siblings and he took care of his siblings,” his uncle Jeffrey previously said.

‘‘To join the police was a calling for Songezo. He was always focused on keeping the peace. We will miss him dearly and will remember him for all the great things he has done."

Family members and police officials led by Cele lit candles at a memorial service before the police minister took to the podium to sing.

Cele said it is his first time attending a memorial service of a police officer who was also a football player, and in honour of the officer, he vowed to start a football team named after Khethiwe.

