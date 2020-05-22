WATCH: Police order investigation after Strand jogger's arrest goes viral

Cape Town - An investigation into the conduct of police officers captured in a video effecting an arrest of a woman in Strand on Friday morning has been ordered by Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata. The video which circulated on social media showed police officers in conversation with a woman, before arresting her. An eyewitness, who did not wish to be identified, spoke to The Cape Argus. "This morning just after 8am, there was a lady being carried by the police. I think it was about three or four police officers, and they were pulling her by her arms and legs. They just threw her like a hardened criminal into the van." Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said upon being alerted to the video and the subsequent viewing of the clip, the police officers involved were interviewed and the basis for the arrest was yet to be determined.

She said preliminary findings indicated that after being taken to Strand police station, the woman in question was released as detectives could find no basis for her to be charged.

"As the investigation into the conduct of these police officials progresses, police members are cautioned about regard for the rights other persons," she said, adding that courtesy, fairness and treating all persons with dignity was part of police training and orientation.

Potelwa said on a regular basis police members are reminded of internal organisational prescripts that prohibit unbecoming conduct on the part of police officials, especially when interacting with members of the public.

"A senior police official from the SAPS Western Cape provincial office has undertaken the investigation. Once the probe is finalised the outcome will be made known," Potelwa said.

UPDATE:



This is where the woman in the Strand was arrested by @SAPoliceService this morning. pic.twitter.com/4moOlT6NSH — MURRAY WILLIAMS (@MurrayRSA) May 22, 2020

UPDATE 2:



This eyewitness says he saw the arrest of the woman in the Strand this morning.



He did not wish to be identified, for fear of victimisation.



Here, he explains what he saw, first-hand. He believes she was handled "like a hardened criminal". pic.twitter.com/IOfMI8fH7o — MURRAY WILLIAMS (@MurrayRSA) May 22, 2020

UPDATE 3:



This shows the surrounding area, nearby where the woman was arrested in the Strand this morning. pic.twitter.com/rioGibxpeT — MURRAY WILLIAMS (@MurrayRSA) May 22, 2020

UPDATE 6:



We speak to the legal firm that acted fast today to free the woman forcibly arrested in the Strand.



It is revealed the incident was witnessed first-hand by a man with extensive police experience - who later described the arrest as unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/MOsbWWy9kH — MURRAY WILLIAMS (@MurrayRSA) May 22, 2020

