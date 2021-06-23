WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 'missing' iPad joke misses the mark

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s light-hearted remarks lamenting his “missing” iPad missed the mark and caused quite the discussion on Twitter. Ramaphosa was idly waiting for his laptop before his press conference on Tuesday, and ended up unintentionally giving a speech on the “missing” iPad.

The president was about to hold a press conference after he had visited the Port of Cape Town, where he announced the decision for the establishment of the National Ports Authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet. “I had my iPad... Do you know where they took my iPad to? This is the problem of always handing out your gadgets to other people. “It’s always best that I should keep all these things with me, all the time. I had my iPad, I had it in my hand. It’s gone. I’ve lost it, it seems.”

A staff member then comes up to the president to explain the situation, to which he responds, “Should I sit down?” #Busta929 we are looking for iPad #Mpho hango ivhona iPad ya Daddy pic.twitter.com/X794TayBFJ — Humbulani F Makhari (@freddye27) June 23, 2021 The moment, which was caught on camera, went viral, with many on social media weighing in. Some used the opportunity to make light while others took a more critical approach.

What’s this now? Is it a speech about a lost iPad? Some people never cease to clown and amaze! pic.twitter.com/Pc8lOXzT1J — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) June 22, 2021 It’s the “...hmmmm...?” for me.

Ramaphosa showed us that government can't work without an iPad😆. — Mhlawakhe Vatsha (@MhlaaaMhlawakhe) June 22, 2021 Somewhere in South Africa an amapianoa artist is cooking "I lost my iPad "song after that ramaphosa drama pic.twitter.com/nItiPUPMDS — SON OF A SOLDIER🗯️ (@khani_hlahla) June 22, 2021 The presidency later came out and clarified that the president was in jest, and that all was fine with the iPad.

“Thank you, South Africa. There was no question of the iPad being missing or stolen. The president was making a light-hearted point while waiting for the iPad to be brought to him – which it was before he began his remarks to media.” Thank you, South Africa. There was no question of the iPad being missing or stolen. The President was making a light-hearted point while waiting for the iPad to be brought to him - which it was before he began his remarks to media. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 22, 2021 Today, the president is in Maputo, Mozambique, t participate in the Extraordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).