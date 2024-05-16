WATCH: President Ramaphosa offers condolences, compensation for George collapse victims

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa offered condolences and said there will also be compensation for those involved in the ‘catastrophic disaster’ of the George building collapse. The president made the announcement during a meeting with officials and the affected families while visiting the area on Thursday.

Rescue workers and other role-players have been on site for over 241 hours as of 3pm on Thursday, May 16, following the incident at 75 Victoria Street in George. So far confirmed statistics for the incident are: 81 estimated individuals on-site when the incident occurred, of which 62 have been rescued and recovered. A total of 33 people have been confirmed deceased (27 men, six women) and 12 people are currently hospitalised.

Nineteen people are unaccounted for, while 47 victims have been linked to their families. An estimated 2 500 tons of building rubble have been removed from the incident site, and about 500 tons still remain. Ramaphosa along with his ministers, Premier Alan Winde, provincial MECs and other local officials in attendance met with the families where Ramaphosa once more expressed his condolences over what he called a catastrophic disaster.

"You have lost your loved ones. And I did think that it would be a good idea for me to come here and give you words of comfort, and to pass on our collective condolences. Condolences from the national government, from me, myself as president, from all that I work with. "And I'd like to also thank the representatives of the various countries of the people who have passed on or were in hospital. We've had here people who came from Malawi, who come from Zimbabwe, come from Mozambique, come from Lesotho. “This is the community of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which is represented here, and I think we’ve really been blessed to have the ambassadors and the consul-generals here, just to come to be part of this process and to engage with our government,” Ramaphosa said.

Spoke to members of families of victims who have been affected by the construction disaster in George. Government across all levels will demonstrate our compassion and do everything we can to decrease your burden and suffering and make this difficult situation more bearable. pic.twitter.com/b9r41mQRQ6 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) May 16, 2024 He shared that the government had been engaged in this matter at all levels – national, provincial and local – and this was exemplary of how government in South Africa worked and functioned in times of disaster. “So here, soon after this disaster happened, which I called a catastrophe, where we’re looking at many people losing their lives all at one go. This is where working together has really come to the fore, and where we’ve decided very clearly, because of the exigency of the situation, that we are going to focus on saving lives.” He said focus was also placed on caring for the injured, on making sure that the remains of those who had lost their lives “are well put together so that those who need to be repatriated can be repatriated”, and also that those who need to be buried here can also be buried here.

“More importantly, we felt that the bereaved families, those who are friends and relatives of those who have left this world, should also be treated with great compassion. “There’s no worse grief than people who have lost their loved ones. And when one is going through grief, the challenges that come through are enormous, are quite huge, and we are here to give comfort.” Rescue workers and other role-players have been on site for over 241 hours as of 3pm Thursday, May 16, following the incident at 75 Victoria Street.



He also said that there would be assistance for those who were in hospital. “There will be assistance for those who have to be buried. Yes, there will also be compensation, that will have to go through the various channels of our various institutions ... because this was a work situation. “Everything has to be looked at to see the extent to which the compensation that can be made available is made available.”

The president said there must be accountability and that a number of investigations were in progress but that it might take some time. “We will make sure that we leave no stone unturned. “I can assure you that the seriousness with which this matter is being given attention will lead to the truth coming out.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa visiting the disaster site in George with the premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers According to the statement after the Western Cape Government cabinet meeting, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell described the ongoing co-ordinated response to the incident as world-class. Winde added that he wanted to wish all those involved in the response the best. "You have made us very proud and have shown what we can do when we all work together.