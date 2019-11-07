Cape Town - Videos of the De Doorns community looting trucks and embarking on protest action have gone viral on social media.
On Thursday, strike action in De Doorns turned to looting with residents seen making off with TVs and other goods after they attacked two trucks.
The protesters are reportedly farm workers who are striking for higher wages.
Western Cape SAPS spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana said that police were on the scene and are investigating.
"Public Order Policing (POP) Units and other Law Enforcement Agencies are on the scene in De Doorns where community members embarked on a strike. Two trucks were reported looted, police are following up on the people who looted the truck.