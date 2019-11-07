WATCH: Protest action turns to looting after De Doorns residents attack trucks, steal TVs









Videos of the De Doorn community looting trucks and embarking on protest action have gone viral on social media. Picture: Screengrab Cape Town - Videos of the De Doorns community looting trucks and embarking on protest action have gone viral on social media. On Thursday, strike action in De Doorns turned to looting with residents seen making off with TVs and other goods after they attacked two trucks. The protesters are reportedly farm workers who are striking for higher wages. Western Cape SAPS spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana said that police were on the scene and are investigating. "Public Order Policing (POP) Units and other Law Enforcement Agencies are on the scene in De Doorns where community members embarked on a strike. Two trucks were reported looted, police are following up on the people who looted the truck.

"No one has been arrested so far and the traffic has been diverted," Rwexana said.



Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said that due to the unrest and protest action in the area that the N1 in De Doorns has been closed in both directions.

He also advised drivers on possible alternate routes available to them.

"Alternative route coming from Touwsriver turn right at the foot of the Hexriver Pass through De Doorns town to get back onto the N1.

"Coming from Worcester please turn left into De Doorns and connect back onto the N1 at the foot of the Hexriver Pass," Africa said.

"Situation is currently very tense and volatile. There is a high police presence."

Many who have seen the videos have shared their thoughts on the matter, and called for SAPS to act swiftly.

Ncedo Rwexwana: "Go to each and every household and if anyone doesn’t have proof of purchase they must be sent to jail we can’t continue like this if we’re building a nation."

Pravin Pillay: "No respect or compassion for anyone. These are thugs the worst of the worst while crying for help destroying a struggling economy. Many truckers are considering closing up losing valuable staff simply because it's to hard to run these days. Be strong truckers this is only the start of things to happen."

Vusumuzi Tshuma Very unfortunate the nation has such a mentality. There is absolutely no reason to justify this."

Cape Argus