WATCH: Queen Elizabeth cruise liner sails into Cape Town









The Cunard Queen Elizabeth cruise liner, which docked at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - The Cunard Queen Elizabeth cruise liner has docked at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal. The ship arrived on Tuesday, carrying nearly 2000 passengers from across the world. The captain, Inger Klein Thorhauge, who is also the first female captain of the ship, said: “Half of the guests are leaving the ship today, and another half will be joining and sailing with us from here to Australia. “There are 25 nationalities as guests on the ship, with the majority being British, American and Australian.” Thorhauge said it was noticed that more South Africans were travelling on the ship, and there were a growing number working on board.

The ship had 23 employees.

A cruise ship such as the Cunard Queen Elizabeth carries almost 2000 passengers, which results in a spend of R2million a day.

The opulent Queen Elizabeth 2, is the youngest Cunard ocean liner. It was put into service in 2010 and boasts state-of-the-art technology with stylish equipment and a classic cruise experience. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

More than 1003 crew members take care of approximately 2091 passengers. With a ship length of 294 meters; the ship offers spacious elegance on the oceans. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency

With a ship length of 294 meters; the ship offers spacious elegance on the oceans.

An average international tourist spends about R8400 in a destination such as Cape Town, while an average of R10600 is spent on board.

There are 1915 passengers and 995 crew members.

Thorhauge said the passengers on the ship were usually of a mature age.

According to Cape Town Tourism, the projected value of the cruise tourism industry between 2017 and 2027 is estimated to be R220billion.

The ship is destined for Australia where, in February and March, she will spend 54 days cruising between Sydney and Melbourne.

MS Queen Elizabeth is raising funds for the Boucher Legacy as she sails across the globe.

Former cricketer, Mark Boucher, is co-founder of the Boucher Legacy, an NGO for rhinos.

He said: “The plight of rhinos is a major problem and Cunard chose to support the fight against rhino poaching.

“The opportunity to spread this message worldwide on a cruise ship is huge, and it could not have been done without partnerships.”

Video: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency

