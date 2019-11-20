The ship arrived on Tuesday, carrying nearly 2000 passengers from across the world.
The captain, Inger Klein Thorhauge, who is also the first female captain of the ship, said: “Half of the guests are leaving the ship today, and another half will be joining and sailing with us from here to Australia.
“There are 25 nationalities as guests on the ship, with the majority being British, American and Australian.”
Thorhauge said it was noticed that more South Africans were travelling on the ship, and there were a growing number working on board.