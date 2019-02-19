Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Cape Town - Debbie Schafer and DJ Carl Wastie to kick off the “Raise Your Voice, Not Your Phone” anti-bullying campaign for 2019. On Wednesday, Provincial Education MEC, Debbie Schafer and radio DJ Carl Wastie will be kicking off the WCED’s “Raise Your Voice, Not Your Phone” anti-bullying campaign for 2019 at Westridge Secondary School in Mitchells Plain.

MEC Schafer and Carl Wastie will be visiting Westridge Secondary School as part of a “roadshow” to schools highlighting the effects of bullying on learners, as well as to draw attention to the fact that learners who film, post or distribute videos are also participating in the bullying. Given the prevalence of bullying in our schools, the WCED embarked on this campaign in August 2018.

The intention of the “roadshow” to schools is to create awareness with around the toolkit that has been developed to educate learners and schools throughout the province, to “Raise your voice, Not your phone”. It is a message that should be heard all over the world.

The campaign provides tips on what one can do to help victims that are being bullied, as well as the types of support that is available for learners that are experiencing such abuse.

