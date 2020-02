To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

They were worried they would never hear her child’s voice, or see her run around the house with her two siblings, or hear the corny jokes she told every day.

On Sunday, residents, law-enforcement officers, community police forums, Pink Ladies and ward councillor Beverley van Reenen searched in and around the area as far as the Parow mini-bus and train station.

A neighbour, Zelda Trantraal, said while searching they received tips from people, but nothing led them to the missing girl, or Moyhdian.

On Sunday, residents, law enforcement officers, community police forums, Pink Ladies and ward councillor Beverley van Reenen searched in and around the area as far as the Parow mini-bus and train station. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

On Sunday, residents, law enforcement officers, community police forums, Pink Ladies and ward councillor Beverley van Reenen searched in and around the area as far as the Parow mini-bus and train station. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

On Sunday, residents, law enforcement officers, community police forums, Pink Ladies and ward councillor Beverley van Reenen searched in and around the area as far as the Parow mini-bus and train station. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the search was continuing.

Manual said Tazne was 1.5m tall and of slender build with brown eyes, a small nose, black braided hair and a small scar on her left hand.

Van Reenen said the situation was devastating, “however, we are doing everything in our powers to find Tazne unharmed”.

“I also encourage the community to please allow the police and law enforcement to use their dog units”.

She said “people were causing stress to the dogs”.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz called on residents to assist in efforts to find Tazne.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said she would provide trauma support to the family.

The incident comes eight days after the police, in partnership with Facebook, launched an “Amber Alert” tool to find missing children.

The alert triggers a message to the Facebook community to be on the lookout for a child reported missing.

Anyone with information can call the investigating officer, Sergeant Dale Franks on 082 334 8772, the nearest police station, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or SMS Crimeline 32211.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Zelda Trantraal, a community member also part of the search said this is the first time a child went missing in their area. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

[email protected]