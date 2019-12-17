Ramaphosa released a statement to mark the National Day of Reconciliation and echoed the SA Reconciliation Barometer (SARB) Survey 2019, published last week by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, when he said: “The South Africa of today still suffers from the effects of centuries of discrimination, dispossession and unequal development.
“We must address the unfinished business of our democratic transition. We must close the festering wound of inequality that exists between our people. We must forge ahead with land reform and social development. We must continue to transform our workplaces and restructure our economy so it benefits all.”
Ramaphosa, who was in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, said: “It says much about our country that this day, December 16, marks two events in our history that are enduring symbols of conflict and resistance. We commemorate the epic battle of 1838 on the banks of the Ncome River, and the founding of Umkhonto we Sizwe on the same day over a century later. These two historical events are of deep significance; and now symbolic of our ability to transcend a bitter legacy and forge a new path.
“As we take stock of how far we have come in healing the divisions of the past and building a united nation, we have much to be proud of.”