As people jostle each other to get their hands on Black Friday specials, customers are warned to keep their valuables safe from pickpockets. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - As people jostle each other to get their hands on Black Friday specials, customers are warned to keep their valuables safe from pickpockets. Willie Peters, general manager: marketing at Shoprite and Checkers said they had done extensive planning ahead of Black Friday to ensure stores operate optimally while prioritising customers’ safety. “Although criminal activities are generally no more of an issue on Black Friday than any other trading day in our business, additional security are employed to ensure customers have a safe shopping experience,” he said. John Bradshaw, marketing retail executive at Pick n Pay said: “Our advice to shoppers on Black Friday is the same as for any normal shopping day - we encourage customers to take care of their belongings at all times. “A good example is not to leave handbags or other bags in unattended trolleys while shopping.”

Makro corporate affairs manager Farzana Sonvadi said the safety of customers was of great importance.

“We have increased security presence in aisles, entrance and exit points with surveillance cameras throughout the stores,” she said.

Lorraine Plaatjies, 42, from Langa said: “Before leaving your house ensure that you have a list of what you will purchase.”

Rochelle Jacquire, 18, from Stellenbosch said: “Do not wear clothes with too many pockets. Be suspicious of everyone, pickpockets are not your average hood wearing guy.”

Here is a look at all of the Black Friday queues and shopping that have taken place across the country:

