Willie Peters, general manager: marketing at Shoprite and Checkers said they had done extensive planning ahead of Black Friday to ensure stores operate optimally while prioritising customers’ safety.
“Although criminal activities are generally no more of an issue on Black Friday than any other trading day in our business, additional security are employed to ensure customers have a safe shopping experience,” he said.
John Bradshaw, marketing retail executive at Pick n Pay said: “Our advice to shoppers on Black Friday is the same as for any normal shopping day - we encourage customers to take care of their belongings at all times.
“A good example is not to leave handbags or other bags in unattended trolleys while shopping.”