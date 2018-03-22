Hundreds of people from various rights organisations marched to the Civic Centre in Cape Town yesterday, demanding land for their people. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Several social justice organisations took to the streets on Human Rights Day yesterday to demand that bold steps be taken to break with the past and advance the rights of Cape Town residents struggling to access land, security of tenure and decent housing.

The Social Justice Coalition, Reclaim the City, the District Six Working Committee and Ndifuna Ukwazi marched to the Civic Centre in Cape Town to call for decent housing.

Thousands of people descended on the city’s streets chanting “We want our land” while holding up banners that read “Take a stand against eviction”.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Social justice groups marched to demand equal rights. Video: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency

Reclaim the City did not shy away from announcing the inequalities in Cape Town. “Our city remains segregated and spatial apartheid continues.

“Where you live continues to determine your enjoyment of rights, the opportunities you enjoy, and the quality of services you can access.

“The City, the province and the national government have failed us and have failed to undo the injustices of the past,” said Reclaim the City.

This year marks 105 years since the Land Act was passed and 68 years since the Group Areas Act became law in South Africa. Both acts dispossessed black people of their land and housing. Neither have been substantially redressed.

According to Reclaim the City, there are more than 2700 informal settlements in South Africa today. This number has increased from about 300 in 1994.

“Residents living in informal settlements face inadequate living situations, poverty, unemployment, crime, illness and constant risk of floods and fires.

“The dire living conditions of poor and working-class people, and the challenges with the existing housing crisis, have not seen any significant improvement despite numerous policies that have attempted to address these issues,” it added.

Shahied Ajam of the District Six Working Committee said: “This was a historical walk. For the first time all these different communities have come together,” he said. He also spoke about the importance of the restitution of land and the need for public participation and involvement in the process.

The organisations also handed a memorandum to Brett Herron, the mayoral committee member for transport and urban development.

“I have had numerous engagements with those who are fighting for better housing and the redress of our historical spatial injustice. My most recent engagement was with Reclaim the City about two weeks ago when they arrived at my home at 5am to protest, and to engage with me on housing matters,” Herron said.

“I sat down with them in my street and we spoke. I remain willing to engage with any organisation in an effort to address what I regard as one of our greatest challenges - our housing deficit,” he said.

@MarvinCharles17

[email protected]

Cape Argus