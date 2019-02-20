Armed Forces Day celebrations happening across Cape Town from 16th until 21st February 2019. The event is the largest on the SANDF calendar. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has welcomed the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and visitors to the city for the annual Armed Forces Day. This is the first time in the history of Armed Forces Day that the event will be commemorated in Cape Town.

The City is supporting the SANDF with services and making its venues available to host the various events from 16 to 22 February 2019.

The events are aimed at celebrating the commitment shown by the men and women serving and those who have served in the SANDF as well as to commemorate the sinking of the SS Mendi on 21 February 1917.

It will also honour those men and women who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Personnel from the South African Army, Air Force, Navy, and the Military Health Services will participate in fitness drills, conduct shooting exercises and have exhibitions that showcase the latest military equipment and technologies used to protect the country.

From Monday until Wednesday 20 February 2019, Sunrise Beach was closed off to the public with no one being allowed into the beach area, as an assortment of heavy military fighting vehicles and platforms positioned in an extended line on the beach for the night shoot that employed live ammunition on 19 February 2019.

The beach area was be re-opened on Wednesday morning after the vehicles have cleared the range.

On Tuesday the Armed Forces were still on Sunrise Beach for their #NightShoot where military vehicles were firing off ammunition into the night. Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency

One of the last Armed Forces events that's set to take place is a parade at Table View Beach, Blaauwberg along with a capability demonstration on Thursday 21 February from 10:00 – 14:30.

The SANDF has also informed the public about the necessary road closures taking place on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the commemoration of the sinking of the SS Mendi on 21 February.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the events to interact with members of the SANDF, and gain a better understanding of the military’s role in society.

The men and women of the SANDF stand ready to defend the borders of the Republic, as well as the values enshrined in our Constitution. Many of them are also involved in peace-keeping missions beyond our borders.

The City has wished the SANDF every success with the events they have organised.

The SANDF has informed the public about the necessary road closures taking place on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the commemoration of the sinking of the SS Mendi on 21 February. Picture: Supplied

