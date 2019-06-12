"The accused was disloyal and deceitful and displayed fatal violence to his wife of more than 30 years. He was disdainful and disinterested with investigation. He has shown no remorse," Judge Sten said. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Rob Packham was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of his wife Gill on Wednesday. Western Cape High Court Judge Elize Steyn handed Packham 20 years for his wife's murder, and a 4-year term for defeating the ends of justice, two of which were suspended.

Steyn had previously found him guilty of the murder of his wife on Monday, May 20. In her judgment, Steyn said Packham had “direct intent” to kill his 57-year-old wife on February 22 last year.

Gill was reported missing after not arriving at her secretary job at Springfield Convent School that day, described as out of character for her.

During the trial it emerged that Packham burned his wife in the boot of her green BMW after inflicting multiple blunt force injuries to her head.

During sentencing, Steyn added that the accused has been incarcerated for some months as a result of breaching his bail conditions, and that he is a first offender before deciding his jail time.

"He is no longer a younger man and he is a father of two daughters and their only surviving parent. I am aware of the effect of this sentencing not only on accused but on loved ones of both Rob and Gill.

"The seriousness of the offences he has been convicted of is self-evident. The court is obliged to sentence the accused to a minimum of 15 years in jail unless there are substantial and compelling circumstances for a lesser sentence," Steyn said.

"The accused was 57 when the crimes were committed. I do not agree that he is a man of advanced years. He is a fit, strong middle-aged individual. Neither of his daughters are minors."

When Judge Steyn delivered her verdict in May, she described Packham as a crafty, competent deceiver and an accomplished liar, living a selfish, destructive life. As she convicted Packham for the murder of his wife, she also didn't hold back in her assessment of him.

"The accused was disloyal and deceitful and displayed fatal violence to his wife of more than 30 years. He even attempted to get a colleague to give a false alibi. He was disdainful and disinterested with investigation. He has shown no remorse," she added.

"His attitude is self-centred and deceitful, seemingly not concerned with how the murder must have traumatised his daughters. The police became justifiably suspicious and didn't believe his lies."