The ‘Aboriginal Nation’ outside the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Vincent Cruywagen/Cape Argus

Cape Town - A group calling themselves the “Aboriginal Nation” barged into the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday and demanded to see Judge President John Hlophe after they heard that their case was not on the court roll. The matter was set down for yesterday and while the group was travelling from various parts of the country, they received an SMS saying a judge had not been allocated to hear the matter.

Sabina Clarisse from Durban has filed an application to have the term “coloured” scrapped and replaced with “aboriginal”. She is seeking an order for people classified as coloured to be immediately classified as aboriginal South Africans with the right to have their identification cards changed.

Clarisse said in papers: “Former president FW de Klerk clearly states that the coloured label has no integrity and that this derogatory classification stole our right to autonomous indigenous title rights which he scrapped in 1991. We want the order of enforcement of our aboriginal title to protect all our ancestral rights, mineral resources, land reform, traditional affairs and all trust by the queen, pope, UN and De Beers. We want self-governance.”

Once Clarisse, in a wheelchair, along with more than a 100 different tribe members from Gauteng and the Western and Eastern Cape, found their way past security, they demanded to speak to a judge. Court officials tried to reason with the group, who grew louder and lit ceremonial incense in the court corridor. Proceedings in several courts were temporarily disrupted.

The group then made their way to the third floor and demanded that Judge Hlophe address them. When security guards informed them that he was on sick leave, the group threatened to stage a sit-in.

Judge Nathan Erasmus was sent to defuse the situation. He advised the group to seek an amicus curiae, friend of the court, and an expert on this case when it came before court.

He told the group that President Cyril Ramaphosa, one of the respondents, had instructed the director- general in the Presidency to file a replying affidavit. The other respondents are the SA Revenue Service and the National Treasury.

