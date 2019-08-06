Rustenburg High School Choir has set the internet ablaze with their cover of the iconic Queen song, Bohemian Rhapsody. Picture: Screenshot

Cape Town - Rustenburg High School Choir has set the internet ablaze with their cover of the iconic Queen song, Bohemian Rhapsody. The video, which was posted to the school's Facebook page on Monday has already amassed nearly half a million views in such a little over a day, as well as been shared over 20 000 times and the video shows no sign of slowing down.

The post's caption reads: "The young singers from Rustenburg High School/Hoërskool Rustenburg pay tribute to #FreddieMercury, one of Africa's favourite sons. They have given the Queen hit #BohemianRhapsody - the greatest song of all time - their very own unique choral interpretation."

Besides the talented singing, the video itself shows that a lot of time and effort went into producing the video with learners filming scenes in multiple locations, and with flashy camera angles.

The music video has elicited a plethora of comments from watches, who thoroughly enjoy the choir's cover of the song.

Devine Edwin Hendricks: Absolutely Brilliant. The production team, the band, the video editing. This is international. Well done!!

Kobus De Kat Dippenaar: Who is the person responsible for this? I don't think people know how good this is, top to bottom, production arrangement and recording all the way to the video... This is amazing. Congratulations... please let me know, who is in charge here??

Bobby Jo Looms: That was fantastic! I would love to see the female singer sing a Cranberries song. She has a unique voice!

Sharon Hendry: Absolutely stunning. My favourite song ever and you guys have done it justice.