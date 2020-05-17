WATCH: SA Jewish Board helps feed poor families amid lockdown

Cape Town - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has raised R9 million to feed families harshly impacted by Covid-19 and restrictions in place to flatten the curve. The donation was largely made possible through an anonymous donor along with various Jewish-based organisations and community members. The Angel Network, a non-profit voluntary organisation, has been tasked with ensuring that food parcels obtained through the fund reaches communities in much need of food relief, across all provinces. The Angel Network has been working closely with the SAJBD through the Community Action Networks (CANs) - community-based groups which identify people needing aid and help to distribute the donated items to them. Through the assistance of the SAJBD, about 40 CANs have been established, said Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman. “We’ve got systems in place and have experience in this.

“The Angel Network is about giving a hand up and not a hand down.

“We’re trying to save millions of people from dying due to starvation,” said Wolman.

She said this is made possible through their supporters and donors.

“We got about 90 beneficiaries who together helped close to 100000 people.

“So the SAJBD knew the money was going to get into the right place.

“Every single cent that comes to us goes directly where it is meant for.”

South African Jewish Board of Deputies national director, Wendy Kahn said: “This fund will make a contribution to alleviating the crisis of hunger in both urban and rural areas around South Africa.”

[email protected]