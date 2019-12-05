WATCH: SA Navy honours its long-serving members for outstanding service









Members of the SA Navy take part in a parade at Naval Base Simon’s Town. Good Service Medals were awarded to those who have served for more than 20 years by SA Navy chief Vice-Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane. Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Thirty-four members of the SA Navy, who have served for more than 20 years have been recognised for their outstanding service to the country. Chief of the South African Navy, Vice-Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane presented the long-serving members with Good Service Medals at Naval Base Simon’s Town. The ceremony commenced with a procession that saw hundreds of of navy personnel make their way through the vast Martello Sports Field. Hlongwane addressed the uniformed men and women, saying he was honoured to give them recognition. “It is men and women such as these who ensure that we, the South African Navy, continue to be a disciplined, professional force,” he said.

The purpose of the parade was to appreciate the SA Navy members for their selfless dedication towards duty by rendering good service in the Defence Force over the years. Pictures: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Hlongwane urged the members to take heed of his call over reforms around expenditure within the navy.

“Even though we might think it hardly possible, we need to tighten our belts even further.

“We need to internalise the value of frugality, and not only minimise but completely eradicate all fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

“If we hope to face the enormous challenges, we cannot have divisions, dissension and disgruntlement within our ranks.”

Medal recipient, Rear-Admiral Junior Grade Emily Masanabo, who has been in the navy for more than 30 years, said: “It is a major achievement for me. I’ve been waiting for this medal for many years.”

Chief Petty Officer Jefferies Rajoo, who has about 24 years’ service, said: “It is an honour for any serviceman to get recognition from the Navy.”

