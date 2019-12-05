Chief of the South African Navy, Vice-Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane presented the long-serving members with Good Service Medals at Naval Base Simon’s Town.
The ceremony commenced with a procession that saw hundreds of of navy personnel make their way through the vast Martello Sports Field.
Hlongwane addressed the uniformed men and women, saying he was honoured to give them recognition.
“It is men and women such as these who ensure that we, the South African Navy, continue to be a disciplined, professional force,” he said.