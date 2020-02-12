While packages from China piled up at mail-sorting centres around the country, the SA Post Office (Sapo), relented and ordered workers to wear masks.
Gauteng provincial chairperson of the Communication Workers Union, Frans Ledwaba, said workers became concerned when they were suddenly told that mail and parcels from China were suspended.
Workers at the Johannesburg International Mail Centre (JIMC) in Boksburg were ordered to wear masks when handling the high volumes of mail and parcels from overseas and China.
“Last week employees were informed about the coronavirus whereby mail and parcels from and to China were suspended so employees wanted to know about the risk and measures of protecting themselves from the virus.”