Cape Town - South Africans have been struggling to keep up with all the constant changes in load shedding stages, with the result leaving some even having their power cut twice in one day.

On Monday, barely hours after announcing the continuation of Stage 2 load shedding, Eskom has confirmed that this will move to Stage 4 from 10am until 11pm.

The entity also said the probability of load shedding remained high for the week as a result of a shortage of capacity.

Earlier this year the Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, revealed that load shedding cost the Western Cape economy R150 million per day.

Maynier said the Western Cape government had taken a number of actions to mitigate the impact of load shedding on the provincial economy and build energy resilience. Despite this, the cost remained high, particularly for manufacturing.

And this just for the Western Cape alone.

Besides the toll on the economy, load shedding has also had a massive effect on the lives of SA residents.

From the serious to the lighthearted, these are some of the sentiments and feelings shared by many South Africans as they endure the struggle of load shedding:


There were some who pointed out that one thing you could always rely on, when it came to Eskom, was it's punctuality and efficiency for implementing load shedding on the scheduled time.


Others have found their days becoming harder to start as Eskom has been getting in the way of their coffee-drinking.


Data prices are already causing financial difficulty for cash-strapped South Africans, but due to load shedding, residents have not only had to use more of their data, but also put up with diminishing signal quality as some service providers are being impacted by the power cuts.


Not even the clubs are safe from feeling the cost of load shedding:
Some Capetonians who were partying hard at a Cape Town club were left with no party at all once load shedding hit. Video: Supplied


Complaints aside, there has been a number of social media users who have raised the issue of how power cuts have been affecting their safety and is likely impacting on crime.


Others just want to 'Ke Dezemba Boss' in peace and enjoy their festive season, but Eskom has put a damper on those plans:


