WATCH: SA struggling to keep calm in December as load shedding takes its toll









From the serious to the lighthearted, many South Africans have been sharing their often disgruntled feelings as they endure Eskom's load shedding. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - South Africans have been struggling to keep up with all the constant changes in load shedding stages, with the result leaving some even having their power cut twice in one day. On Monday, barely hours after announcing the continuation of Stage 2 load shedding, Eskom has confirmed that this will move to Stage 4 from 10am until 11pm. The entity also said the probability of load shedding remained high for the week as a result of a shortage of capacity. Earlier this year the Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, revealed that load shedding cost the Western Cape economy R150 million per day. Maynier said the Western Cape government had taken a number of actions to mitigate the impact of load shedding on the provincial economy and build energy resilience. Despite this, the cost remained high, particularly for manufacturing.

And this just for the Western Cape alone.

Besides the toll on the economy, load shedding has also had a massive effect on the lives of SA residents.

From the serious to the lighthearted, these are some of the sentiments and feelings shared by many South Africans as they endure the struggle of load shedding:

Stage 4 #Loadshedding

I should have bought myself a generator during #BlackFriday2019 instead of jeans 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BSlClTiAmB — NINJARO (@ninjaro) December 6, 2019

Eskom: sorry guys we have to implement Stage 4 loadshedding because the coals got wet.



South Africans: pic.twitter.com/6HrpmO0c14 — Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) December 6, 2019

I go to sleep during loadshedding and then wake up AGAIN THE NEXT DAY to loadshedding again😤 — Jared van der Merwe (@jayjay_vdm) December 7, 2019

The way this #Loadshedding is stressing me out. Imma be fat by the time it’s over.



When I’m stressed I raid the fridge. And being single now there is no-one to give me the side eye 😎 about eating things like ice cream after dinner pic.twitter.com/HvBUbx6LGW — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) December 8, 2019

I am taking this opportunity during this loadshedding season to wear crinkled clothing all the time.



"Ugh, loadshedding, you know" — This is a Sham (@Shamz04) December 8, 2019

If my ps4 doesn't go on when loadshedding is finished, I swear @Eskom_SA you buying me a new one 🤬😠😠😠😠😠😠😠 — Young C. (@curtlysamuel78) December 7, 2019

Fvck nudes, send me loadshedding schedule — 🤴Venda man 👑 (@MukomaJuniya) December 7, 2019

My grandad bought these lamps because of the loadshedding and it really makes walking around the house feel like a first-person horror game pic.twitter.com/hUqmDnjGsx — 🕷 (@indieKid76) December 9, 2019





There were some who pointed out that one thing you could always rely on, when it came to Eskom, was it's punctuality and efficiency for implementing load shedding on the scheduled time.

I just want to take a moment to applaud the punctuality of loadshedding. When they say 8am, it’s 8am. Metrorail can learn from Eskom. — Marc Lottering (@marclottering) December 9, 2019

The guy who switches #Loadshedding on doesn't do bantu time. — Ms_Gupta 🇿🇦 ❤️🤡 (@African_Spring) December 6, 2019

The one thing that government gets right without fail, loadshedding time. If it's 14:00 you best believe it it's going to be right on the dot or to be impressive, thirty minutes before. #ShitKom — NtuthukoMdima🌟 (@Dclantis) December 6, 2019

Loadshedding is literally the only thing that gets done on time in this country😂 — FirstSip. (@FirstSipmkayy) December 6, 2019



Others have found their days becoming harder to start as Eskom has been getting in the way of their coffee-drinking.

Loadshedding before you've had the chance to make a cup of coffee. F&&$ you Eskom! 😡😡😡 — Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) December 7, 2019

No amount of this government sponsored #loadshedding will prevent me from having my cup of coffee. pic.twitter.com/Fsbf0TTQD5 — Piletji™Sebola (@PiletjiSebola) December 8, 2019

Someone please design a kettle that works with batteries so I can make coffee during loadshedding — Uzair Moola (@_uzzi_m) December 6, 2019

When people hear loadshedding would happen in the next hour, there was a stampede to the coffee shops for that strong cup to see them through 2 and a half hours of no technology and no idea what to do! #loadshedding #coffeelovers — Forever Young (@Forever10296804) December 7, 2019

#Loadshedding came between me and my coffee this morning. there are some things that are just not tolerable... — maya fisher-french (@mayaonmoney) December 6, 2019

When Twitter distracts you from making your morning coffee then you discover that there's #Loadshedding when you eventually get up to make it. pic.twitter.com/c2R3MuFcfk — \\ G ē R r Y // (@GerryCupido) December 7, 2019





Data prices are already causing financial difficulty for cash-strapped South Africans, but due to load shedding, residents have not only had to use more of their data, but also put up with diminishing signal quality as some service providers are being impacted by the power cuts.

Eskom needs to pay for all the data i use during loadshedding 😔 — gloriouslymental🦋 (@gloriouslyment1) December 8, 2019

So signal must also go when there’s loadshedding?😓 — Blasé (@YesAnzo) December 8, 2019

I so wish loadshedding didn’t go with my cellphone reception 🙃 — Snikiwe (@snimhlongo) December 7, 2019

We pay a premium for data and services yet we get a sub standard customer experience. That's what happens when most of the market is held by 1 player. They can just focus on profits and not really give AF about their customers. Loadshedding has been going on forever.@vodacom pic.twitter.com/0wrxkCrwAe — Raeez Yakoob (@RaeezYakoob) December 9, 2019

The cost associated with load shedding like data must be tax deductable#Loadshedding — U Loliwe (@train411) December 9, 2019





Not even the clubs are safe from feeling the cost of load shedding:

Right after they closed the club due to loadshedding, the lights decided to finally come back on and now everyone is cancelling their Uber’s and waking back into the club. What a time. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) December 7, 2019

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Some Capetonians who were partying hard at a Cape Town club were left with no party at all once load shedding hit. Video: Supplied



Complaints aside, there has been a number of social media users who have raised the issue of how power cuts have been affecting their safety and is likely impacting on crime.

December is the worst time for load shedding, this period is probably the most dangerous time of the year. The last thing we need is darkness while criminals lurk #Loadshedding — kirlona (@kirlonap) December 6, 2019

This is a safety issue , will be victims of crime because of this #Loadshedding — thasko (@thasko) December 6, 2019

Just like that, my already dodgy, crime-ridden area has been plunged into darkness as our Power Utility are shutting off sections of the grid for 2 hours at a time, due to decades of neglect, graft and malfeasance. I’ll be outside warding off numbers gangsters. #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/x9guGI41ws — 🏳️‍⚧️ Kerry Götterfunken 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇪 (@JustinKLavelle) December 6, 2019

In a country with so much crime this loadshedding is actually putting us at harms way. — Fly on. (@EsihleL) December 7, 2019





Others just want to 'Ke Dezemba Boss' in peace and enjoy their festive season, but Eskom has put a damper on those plans:

This December will be borring with all this loadshedding how are we supposed waste our savings kahle Kahle? ANC needs to do better man — PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) December 9, 2019

I won’t let this weather and loadshedding stop me from grooving this December🚶🏽‍♂️ — Rearabetswe. (@youngjohnblotis) December 8, 2019

So Eskom planed to Ruin our December nge #Loadshedding ? pic.twitter.com/v6sC6tCO3t — Simamkele (@Sima_monkey) December 6, 2019

Loadshedding in December is unconstitutional — alt-DJ (@Kat_Upendi) December 6, 2019

Loadshedding in December? We've hit an all time low. — kisame hoshigaki (@Luigifaceless) December 6, 2019



