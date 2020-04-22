WATCH: SANDF lodge fraud complaint over ‘expired’ food for personnel

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has lodged a complaint of fraud against the suppliers of ration packs for the military personnel deployed in the Covid-19 national lockdown. This was after members of the army discovered that the supplied ration packs had expired. Troops discovered that stickers with new expiry dates were placed over the original dates. A 47-second video of the troops discovering the expired food dates on the packs was circulated on social media, showing two females reading the dates and finding the hidden dates on the packs. SANDF chief General Solly Shoke said if it was proven to be true, the type of action was tantamount to sabotage of the SANDF’s mandate to protect South Africa.

Shoke said a case was opened with the military police, which then appointed a dedicated team to investigate.

Land Party leader Gcobani Ndzongana alleged that SANDF members sent the Land Party evidence of soldiers being fed food that was past its expiry date. Ndzongana said: “This is so wrong on so many levels. It is fraudulent, it is life-threatening and it is downright immoral. It is probably yet another case of tender corruption.”

He said food packs were distributed with an expiry date of October 30, 2020, however, if one peeled off the sticker placed on the package it revealed that the food expired in February and March this year.

“That special stickers were printed and placed over the original packaging shows specific intent and knowledge that soldiers would be given food that could cause serious harm,” Ndzogana said.

He called on the office of the president to address the matter urgently.

He said all packs should be recalled and replaced with healthy food.

“The suppliers of these foods to the SANDF must be held accountable and charged with culpable homicide.”

Ndzongana said their business should be closed immediately.

[email protected]