The case was heard before acting Judge Mushtak Parker in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, with advocate Thulasive Twalo representing Sasco and advocate Ashley Coetzee representing the university and the Sasco three.
This comes after Sasco approached the high court on Wednesday last week, denying the three students were their members or mandated to sit on the SRC, and sought the reversal of the appointments.
Sasco provincial chairperson Buyile Matiwane said he was pleased with the court proceedings.
“We are pleased that the proceedings exposed the clear malicious co-ordination and conspiratorial relationship between the university and certain students.”