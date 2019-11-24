WATCH: Sasco, CPUT leadership dispute delayed









The Cape Peninsula University of Technology and the SA Students’ Congress appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. From left are attorney Ayanda Mdanjelwa, Buyile Matiwane, advocate Thulasive Twalo and Sihulule Mpetsheni. SISONKE MLAMLA Cape Town - The judgement in the dispute between the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and the SA Students’ Congress (Sasco) over who should represent the organisation on the university’s Student Representative Council (SRC) has been postponed until Wednesday. The case was heard before acting Judge Mushtak Parker in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, with advocate Thulasive Twalo representing Sasco and advocate Ashley Coetzee representing the university and the Sasco three. This comes after Sasco approached the high court on Wednesday last week, denying the three students were their members or mandated to sit on the SRC, and sought the reversal of the appointments. Sasco provincial chairperson Buyile Matiwane said he was pleased with the court proceedings. “We are pleased that the proceedings exposed the clear malicious co-ordination and conspiratorial relationship between the university and certain students.”

Matiwane said they would always treat with suspicion any unjust and nefarious interference of any institution and the structures.

“We call on the council of the university to treat the issue, the interference of the dean, with the harshness that it deserves.”

The eighth responded, Lwazi Zondani, Sasco chairperson of the IKapa North Regional SRC said Siyabonga Booysen, who was said to be Sasco provincial secretary-general, and Matiwane were not litigating on behalf of Sasco, “as they have not been given powers of litigation on behalf of the organisation by the national executive committee (NEC)”.

Zondani said the NEC of Sasco distanced themselves from the litigation filed by Booysen and Matiwane as they did not represent the views of both the provincial executive committee (PEC) and NEC.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The judgement in the dispute between the CPUT and Sasco over who should represent the organisation on the university’s SRC has been postponed to Wednesday. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

He said Sasco branches at CPUT had in majority chosen Sibulele Twashu, Nanga Codana and Phinda Swaartbooi to represent Sasco branches in the central SRC.

“They are the choice of branches and us as the PEC cannot deny them that right. The PEC have not mandated Booysen nor Matiwane to remove or change names that have been deployed by branches of CPUT as that would be contravening Sasco constitutional Branch autonomy,” said Zondani.

He said Matiwane and Booysen were being internally investigated by the national working committee (NWC) for misuse of power and organisational processes.

Sasco’s national secretary-general, Moipone Mhlongo said the NWC has launched an internal enquiry into the allegations following the dispute.

[email protected]