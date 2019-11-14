Sasco approached the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, denying the three students were their members or mandated to sit on the SRC, and seeking the reversal of the appointments. The court ordered CPUT to file an opposing affidavit.
However, before Sasco approached the court, they sent a lawyer’s letter to the vice-chancellor of the university, Chris Nhlapo, demanding that the university prevent three members - Nanga Codana, Sibulele Twashu and Phinda Swaartbooi - from representing Sasco on the SRC. The letter said they should be replaced by Sikhulule Mpetsha, Sicelo Yolwa and Neliseka Mehlomakhulu, adding that they would approach the court “should the institution not accede to those demands”.
Sasco provincial chairperson Buyile Matiwane said the university had taken a position to disregard the deployment of Sasco in accordance with its deployment policy and constitution. “We, as an organisation, have disputed this.
“The university should not interfere in organisational political processes. There is an independent service provider that has the responsibility to adjudicate all election issues and disputes; thus, the university has no part in such disputes,” Matiwane said.