WATCH: Sassa grant glitch sees some beneficiaries get double and others nothing

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A computer glitch saw more than 430 000 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries in the Western Cape receiving double their payments while others received nothing. Western Cape Sassa Spokesperson Shivani Wahab said 435 004 beneficiaries - approximately 83.5% of social grant beneficiaries in the province - received duplicated payments and some did not receive any at all. She said this was due to a technical error on the system. Wahab said the first two days that have been set aside to pay social grants to older persons and persons with disabilities had been met with a payment file challenge in the Western Cape. She said, however, the South African Reserve Bank had been contacted to alert all banks of those where duplicate payments were made.

Wahab said Sassa would recover funds from those beneficiaries where payment reversals were not possible.

“In response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, Sassa brought the social grant payment date forward and set aside May 4 and 5 as special days for older persons and persons with disabilities.”

She said this was implemented to avoid long queues, overcrowding and non- compliance with physical distancing and hygiene guidelines. All other social grants would be available on May 6.

“Beneficiaries who access Sassa pay-points directly for their social grants may do so on May 7. Some older persons use one card to also receive child support and foster child grants,” she said.

In such cases, Wahab said they would be able to access all linked grants from the fourth of every month. Once the money was in the account, it would remain there.

“Money deposited into a beneficiary account is safe and will not be taken back if not utilised. There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day we deposit funds into your account. The Sassa card can be used as a debit card to pay for purchases, so it is not necessary to withdraw cash.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A computer glitch saw more than 430 000 Sassa beneficiaries in the Western Cape receiving double their payments while others received nothing. Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency

DA provincial spokesperson on social development Gillion Bosman said it was unfortunate that during a time of national crisis the agency tasked with protecting and providing for the vulnerable still struggled with the basic aspects of their mandate.

Good party secretary-general Brett Herron said it was an unacceptable error that would lead to more hardship. “If Sassa intends recovering those monies from future payments you will have destitute people who are not truly able to manage on the grant they receive who have received a little extra who are now in debt to Sassa.”

Herron said it would no doubt be used before it could be recovered. which would be “painful” for the beneficiary. He said heads should roll for the carelessness “because when your job is to alleviate poverty you don’t mess up the poverty alleviation programmes or the money”.

[email protected]