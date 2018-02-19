Pupils at Hazeldene Primary in Mitchells Plain get the message to #SaveWater at the schools roadshow launch. Picture: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Children in 100 schools across the Western Cape will, over the next nine days, become water savings heroes as the #SaveWater initiative carries out activations around Cape Town's water crisis.

The drive to reach school pupils is part of a bid to identify water heroes who will spread the message to #SaveWater because #EveryDropCounts.

The Department of Water and Sanitation, Operation SA and Miss Earth SA have launched a School Roadshow to promote the saving of water.

Miss Earth ambassadors visit a school in Langa as part of the #SaveWater schools roadshow launch. Picture: Supplied/OperationSA

Children are being given educational worksheets. Miss Earth Ambassadors are also engaging in in-class room activities inspiring #WaterHeroes.

Leaners are also being encouraged to come up with innovate ideas.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said: “It is encouraging to see the kind of reception to the partnership on water awareness amongst our children and educators.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Miss Earth ambassadors take the message to #SaveWater to schools because #EveryDropCounts. Video: Supplied/Operation SA

“We believe that through this interaction the message of water conservation will reach our communities,” he said.

Catherine Constantinides, International Climate Activist, said: “We are inspired by the enthusiasm and engagement of leaners from the youngest to the oldest.

One of the #SaveWater chief ambassadors Catherine Constantinides takes a selfie with the pupils at Hazeldene Primary. Picture: Supplied/Operation SA

“These children are not only learning to #SaveWater now. They are learning about a new way of life where we are water conscious.”

Chief #SaveWater Ambassador, Yusuf Abramjee, said it was important for the #SaveWater #EveryDropCounts message to reach every corner of the country.

“We are starting to see some water savings and that is encouraging. If we save more water now, we can avoid ‘Day Zero’.”

Abramjee said they were being inundated with requests to visit more schools and those would be considered as part of phase two.

Pupils at Hazeldene Primary in Mitchells Plain get the message to #SaveWater at the schools roadshow launch. Picture: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus

The school roadshow launched at Hazeldene Primary in Mitchells Plain on Monday morning where senior officials of the Western Cape Education Department also attended.

The local Community Police Forum, Mitchells Plain Station Commander, Brig Goolam and community activists also pledged their support.

Other schools to be visited this week include Gugulethu, Langa, Athlone, Phillipi, Constantia and Melkbos.

The launch was supported by Heart FM, with the breakfast team of Aden Thomas, Tapfuma Makina and Julian Naidoo on hand with a live broadcast.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Heart FM's breakfast team took part in a live broadcast at Hazeldene Primary in Mitchells Plain. Video: Supplied/Heart FM

The initiative is also supported by the Cape Argus in conjunction with its #EveryDropCounts campaign also aimed at water savings and a change in water usage culture.

[email protected]

Cape Argus