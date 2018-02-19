Cape Town - Children in 100 schools across the Western Cape will, over the next nine days, become water savings heroes as the #SaveWater initiative carries out activations around Cape Town's water crisis.
The drive to reach school pupils is part of a bid to identify water heroes who will spread the message to #SaveWater because #EveryDropCounts.
The Department of Water and Sanitation, Operation SA and Miss Earth SA have launched a School Roadshow to promote the saving of water.
Children are being given educational worksheets. Miss Earth Ambassadors are also engaging in in-class room activities inspiring #WaterHeroes.
Leaners are also being encouraged to come up with innovate ideas.
Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said: “It is encouraging to see the kind of reception to the partnership on water awareness amongst our children and educators.
“We believe that through this interaction the message of water conservation will reach our communities,” he said.
Catherine Constantinides, International Climate Activist, said: “We are inspired by the enthusiasm and engagement of leaners from the youngest to the oldest.
“These children are not only learning to #SaveWater now. They are learning about a new way of life where we are water conscious.”
Chief #SaveWater Ambassador, Yusuf Abramjee, said it was important for the #SaveWater #EveryDropCounts message to reach every corner of the country.
“We are starting to see some water savings and that is encouraging. If we save more water now, we can avoid ‘Day Zero’.”
Abramjee said they were being inundated with requests to visit more schools and those would be considered as part of phase two.
The school roadshow launched at Hazeldene Primary in Mitchells Plain on Monday morning where senior officials of the Western Cape Education Department also attended.
The local Community Police Forum, Mitchells Plain Station Commander, Brig Goolam and community activists also pledged their support.
Other schools to be visited this week include Gugulethu, Langa, Athlone, Phillipi, Constantia and Melkbos.
The launch was supported by Heart FM, with the breakfast team of Aden Thomas, Tapfuma Makina and Julian Naidoo on hand with a live broadcast.
The initiative is also supported by the Cape Argus in conjunction with its #EveryDropCounts campaign also aimed at water savings and a change in water usage culture.
Cape Argus