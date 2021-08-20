WATCH: Scholar transport crashes near Parliament gate leaving 1 child dead, 22 injured

Cape Town - A child has died, and more than 20 other learners were injured in an accident after a scholar transport crashed into a bollard in front of Parliament in Plein Street this morning. It is reported that an overloaded minibus taxi carrying 22 school pupils, most of whom primary schools children, crashed into a bollard in front of Parliament after allegedly jumping a red robot, resulting in one fatality and injuries to several others.

City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said 22 high schoolchildren were injured, 11 of them seriously. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said central police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Traut said the minibus taxi, which was transporting 22 schoolchildren crashed into a bollard at the Parliament gate.

He said the driver and 12 schoolchildren were injured and admitted to hospital for treatment. "A case of reckless and or negligent driving has been registered," said Traut. According to onlookers at the scene, the taxi driver had been speeding.