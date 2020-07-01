WATCH: Seal ditches the ocean and hits up Blaauwberg pub

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA came to assist a seal in the Blaauwberg/Table View area that was waddling around and ended up at a local pub.

Videos were posted to Facebook group "Cape Town - The Most Beautiful City In The World!" on Tuesday evening show a seal who made its way to a pub, Pakalolos located close to Blaauwberg beach.

Onlookers were seen aiding the seal by throwing water on it from a safe distance, while also keeping a watchful eye while assistance was en-route.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said they received several calls about the seal with callers expressing concerns regarding an injury to her nose.

"Inspector Minette Pieterse and Trainee Field Officer Aldine Soutter arrived at the location at approximately 15h40 and found the seal back on the beach at the time. She did not seem distressed, was fully alert, displaying natural behaviour and appeared to be in fair condition. Her nose did have an injury, but they did not feel it required intervention and that it would heal on its own especially given the healing properties of saltwater.