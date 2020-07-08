WATCH: Search for runner who went missing on Table Mountain resumes
The team was alerted to a vehicle parked on Lower Tafelberg Road by the owner's friends, who raised the alarm that the runner might be on the mountain.
Spokesperson Johan Marais said the team and the runner's friends searched the contour path and the path down to the blockhouse.
“A vehicle also drove the road towards the blockhouse. Weather conditions were not good. Shortly after midnight the teams reported that the missing person's cellphone appeared to be on the Clifton side of Lion’s Head. Further searchers moved up from a temporary base at Nettleton Road. The search on that side had no result. Fresh searches were done on the contour path. The teams stood down just before 4am on Tuesday morning.”
He said the search resumed this morning.
“The Department of Health/AMS helicopter has joined the search which is being co-ordinated from a command post close to the lower cable station,” he said.
Marais said 16 teams were deployed on all over Table Mountain participating in the search Skymed helicopter contracted to the provincial health department had to return to base, and it was not certain whether the helicopter would rejoin the search again.
A friend of the hiker left a note on his car window: “Kenneth, we are out looking for you. If you are back here, let us know please. The search is based at the cable car.”
Cape Argus