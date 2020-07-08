WATCH: Search for runner who went missing on Table Mountain resumes

Cape Town - Wilderness Search and Rescue continued the hunt today for a trail runner who went missing on Table Mountain on Monday.

The team was alerted to a vehicle parked on Lower Tafelberg Road by the owner's friends, who raised the alarm that the runner might be on the mountain.

Spokesperson Johan Marais said the team and the runner's friends searched the contour path and the path down to the blockhouse.

“A vehicle also drove the road towards the blockhouse. Weather conditions were not good. Shortly after midnight the teams reported that the missing person's cellphone appeared to be on the Clifton side of Lion’s Head. Further searchers moved up from a temporary base at Nettleton Road. The search on that side had no result. Fresh searches were done on the contour path. The teams stood down just before 4am on Tuesday morning.”

He said the search resumed this morning.