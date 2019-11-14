Seasonal firefighters went through their paces on Wednesday ahead of being deployed to combat the expected bush and veld fires during the summer season. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Seasonal firefighters went through their paces on Wednesday ahead of being deployed to combat the expected bush and veld fires during the dry summer season. Some 119 seasonal trainee firefighters are undergoing their vegetation fire training which will require them to be at their physical best this summer.

They started their training on Monday and will be deployed at the relevant districts on December 6, after the month of theoretical, practical and physical training. The seasonal firefighters will handle the clearing and controlling of vegetation fires. They will create fire breaks with the necessary hand tools to prevent a fire spreading further, handling personal protection equipment and the hose.

Seasonal firefighter supervisor Gabriel Williams said: “A firefighter can easily be trapped in a fire if it’s out of control, however the seasonal firefighters won’t be on the front line of a fire, but will assist the permanent firefighters with controlling a fire.

“Winds are severe in the Western Cape, which impacts the spread of fires during the summer.”