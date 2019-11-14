Seasonal firefighters went through their paces on Wednesday ahead of being deployed to combat the expected bush and veld fires during the summer season. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)
Cape Town - Seasonal firefighters went through their paces on Wednesday ahead of being deployed to combat the expected bush and veld fires during the dry summer season.

Some 119 seasonal trainee firefighters are undergoing their vegetation fire training which will require them to be at their physical best this summer.

They started their training on Monday and will be deployed at the relevant districts on December 6, after the month of theoretical, practical and physical training. The seasonal firefighters will handle the clearing and controlling of vegetation fires. They will create fire breaks with the necessary hand tools to prevent a fire spreading further, handling personal protection equipment and the hose.

Seasonal firefighter supervisor Gabriel Williams said: “A firefighter can easily be trapped in a fire if it’s out of control, however the seasonal firefighters won’t be on the front line of a fire, but will assist the permanent firefighters with controlling a fire.

“Winds are severe in the Western Cape, which impacts the spread of fires during the summer.”

The ‘seasonals’ are an annual addition to the Fire & Rescue Service’s arsenal for the increase in vegetation fires over the warmer months Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)
Seasonal firefighters went through their paces on Wednesday ahead of being deployed to combat the expected bush and veld fires during the summer season. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)
The ‘seasonals’ are an annual addition to the Fire & Rescue Service’s arsenal for the increase in vegetation fires over the warmer months Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)
The City’s Safety and Security Directorate is putting 119 seasonal firefighter trainees through their paces as deployment day draws near. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Seasonal firefighter in training Lizane Plaatjies said: “My first season of firefighting was overwhelming, although the experience was amazing.

“We get to play a role in saving the environment and saving people.

“I hope to be deployed as a permanent soon. We were stuck in a ditch while a fire was surrounding us.

“One of the team members luckily found an escape route for us to go through safely.”

Plaatjies said they learnt the importance of “listening, and taking instructions seriously”.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: “Seasonal firefighters perform a vital role.”
Seasonal firefighters went through their paces on Wednesday ahead of being deployed to combat the expected bush and veld fires during the dry summer season. Video: Tracey Adams/African News Agency
@Sukainaish

[email protected]

Cape Argus