Cape Town - The annual Cape Town Games for Older Persons event has drawn a crowd of thousands from across the metropole for a day of fun, healthy competition and camaraderie. The City of Cape Town provided a platform for senior citizens to showcase their talents on the track and on the field at the annual event on Monday.

The event is hosted by the City’s Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department.

It aims to promote healthy living and active ageing and it attracts an estimated 4 000 attendees every year, representing various senior clubs and organisations.

Participants in the track and field events have to be aged 60 years or older and have a range of options available to them, including bowl-a-hole, basketball, duck walk, brisk walk, wheelchair pegging event, French Boules, among others.

The participants are cheered on by thousands of spectators and peers from the respective senior clubs.

"This event is a highlight for many of our seniors and it generates a buzz of excitement that is hard to beat. The participants are advocates for healthy living, something which is very high on the list of priorities for our Community Services and Health Directorate. More importantly, they return year after year to prove that many older persons can give those far younger a run for their money.

"We need to cherish our older persons. They are trail blazers who have made many sacrifices that paved the way for others to enjoy freedoms and privileges that were not always available to everyone. I am in awe of their energy and enthusiasm, and we can certainly take a leaf from their books," said Mayor Dan Plato.

The Games for Older Persons is hosted in association with various partners, including City Health, the Western Cape Department of Health and the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged.

Apart from the action on the track, the event also aims to raise awareness about services available to older persons. On the sidelines, attendees have access to health screening and related advice. Socio-economic aspects that impact on the lives of older persons, including guidance and advice on retirement living options, are also discussed.

"Many households and communities lean heavily on their elders. While some are able to carry the load, the reality is that many grapple with socio-economic realities like exploitation and neglect. There are also those who need access to specialised frail care.

"The Games for Older Persons, while focused on fun, also seeks to address these very delicate matters. We want our participants to leave the venue with a sense of accomplishment about their performance on the track and field, but also armed with the necessary information that they need to make informed choices about their personal health and well-being," said Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien.

