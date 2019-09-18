Sophia Wilson, grandmother of murdered 5-year-old Kathlyn Wilson, is consoled by community members outside the Western Cape High Court. vincent Cruywagen

Cape Town - Thunderous applause erupted in the Western Cape High Court after convicted killer Jonathan Heyns was handed a life sentence on Tuesday. However, this came to an abrupt halt when the child killer exchanged heated words with family members and swore at them. Judge Babalwa Mantame meted out the sentence in Court 6 and slapped Heyns’ co-accused, August Pedro Lee-Swarts, with six years’ direct imprisonment. Heyns was convicted of murdering 5-year-old Kaithlyn Wilson on July 30, 2017, while Lee-Swarts was found guilty of being an accessory to the killing.

Heyns smothered the child to death and put her lifeless body in a wheelbarrow while Lee-Swart pushed the wheelbarrow to a fence where he passed the body, wrapped in a blanket, to Heyns, who hid it under branches.

In handing down sentencing, Mantame said: “Heyns’ list of previous convictions prove that he is a violent man. This is a man that threatened to kill the child when the mother of the deceased ended their relationship, and eventually carried out that threat. This was a callous, premeditated murder. This punishment should be a deterrent to others from committing the same crime.”

With regard to Lee-Swarts, the Judge said: “He has a good personality and (there is) no doubt that he was under the influence of Heyns.

“He could be found to be a good member of society if he changed his life for the better.” While Heyns was led down to the cells by police, he swore at the deceased’s mother, Yvonne Wilson, grandmother, Sophia Wilson, and community members from Riebeeck West who turned up in great numbers to support the family.

Outside on the court steps, both the mother and grandmother cried hysterically. The mother was too traumatised to talk, just shaking her head.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Outside on the court steps, both the mother and grandmother cried hysterically. The mother was too traumatised to talk, just shaking her head. Video: Vincent Cruywagen/Cape Argus

[email protected]