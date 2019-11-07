Seven suspects were caught, two of them were shot and injured in a shootout robbery at Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain Thursday morning. Picture: Screenshot

Cape Town - Seven suspects were caught, two of them were shot and injured in a shootout over an alleged robbery at Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain Thursday morning. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Mitchells Plain police responded swiftly and stopped robbers in their tracks following a business robbery that was perpetrated at a cellular telephone shop in a mall in Mitchells Plain.

Rwexana said the members attended to the complaint and upon their arrival, they saw the robbers leaving the store.

"A shootout between police and the robbers occurred and two suspects were shot and injured. They were transported to a hospital and are under police guard," she said.

"Seven suspects aged between 20 and 40 were arrested and two firearms were recovered. Once charged the suspects are due to appear in the Mitchells Plain court," Rwexana said, the property that was robbed by the suspects was recovered on the scene.