Cape Town - The police are going through video footage of an alleged racial incident at a Pick 'n Pay store between a white and a black customer.

This comes a week after convicted racist Vicki Momberg was sentenced to three years in prison for her racist tirade in 2016.

Parow West resident Sindiswa Xundu said she was humiliated as she stood in a queue at the Pick 'n Pay Family store as a white customer shouted racial abuse at her. Xundu said she was paying for items at a till at the store in Parow and after wanting to add items after her sale was completed, a white customer who was behind took offence.

“That is where the issue started and she said I have to wait and bring the other stuff later and ‘in fact I don’t even like black people and have no respect for them and since you took over you have no respect and you are a monkey’. I was really calm and just said: ‘Oh really, I thought I was a human being’.”

Xundu said the woman continued shouting at her, adding that she should “go back to where monkeys are”.

“She saw my car keys and watch and said: “You can wear your gold watch and drive a Mercedes Benz, but you will never stop being a monkey.”

“I was so upset but I managed to remain calm. As she was yelling I got wisdom to take a picture of her. I was so embarrassed, and my eyes were just on her and I didn’t even see who was watching what was happening.”

Xundu said the woman violated her dignity unprovoked. She has laid a case of crimen injuria.

“I decided to go to the police because I am not a fighting type and I believe that justice can be served if I lay a charge. I also want to raise awareness that these things happen. I didn’t want to take the law into my own hands.

“I couldn’t believe it happened to me. I have been living with and working with people of all colours, including white people, and I have never been a victim of racism.”

Police spokesperson Andre Traut confirmed that a case of crimen injuria had been opened for investigation.

Pick 'n Pay said they were made aware of the incident by the manager of the franchise.

Spokesperson Tamra Veley said their customer services manager had apologised for what happened and offered Xundu assistance.

Veley said the store had never experienced such an incident before, and it would fully co-operate with the police investigation, and provide video footage if required.

