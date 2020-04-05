WATCH: Shoprite condemns Langa liquor store looting

Cape Town – A group of people were caught on camera while flocking and breaking into a Shoprite liquor store in Langa on Sunday afternoon. The 30-second video of the looting was circulating on social media, and shows a group of people flocking in the store, some were running out with boxes of liquor, while others were screaming, taking pictures and videos on the other side of a glass door. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said a 33-year-old suspect has been arrested in Langa following an incident where a liquor store attached to a supermarket was burgled and liquor was looted from the store on Sunday at about 12:30.

“Deployment in the area has since been reinforced as operations continue in search of more suspects responsible for the burglary and looting,” Potelwa said, detectives have opened a case of burglary at business premises.





Langa ward councillor, Samkelo John said: “It is a very, very sad and bad reflection of us as the people of Langa, as it depicts us as an alcoholic society. Our people have made our community a chaotic one especially after it was one of two townships in Cape Town deemed not to abide by the lockdown regulations as declared by the president.”





John said the looting sends a wrong message about the Langa community “and we hope that other people will not copy this irresponsible behaviour we displayed in the country as we are the first township to loot alcohol in this lockdown period”.





John condemned the looting and called it a “reckless behaviour”, and said they appreciated the swift reaction by the law enforcement agencies and appealed to everyone to assist them as they deal with culprits. He called on the community to adhere to the regulations of the lockdown and stay at home.





Shoprite confirmed the looting, and said private security and the police responded quickly and the store was secured.





"The police are investigating and the Shoprite Group are engaging with law enforcement agencies at the highest level to assist with keeping our stores safe while adhering to regulations in terms of the Disaster Management Act during national lockdown," Shoprite said.





“We denounce acts of crime committed against our stores, which ultimately puts the livelihood of our employees and often also their lives and safety and that of our customers at stake,” Shoprite said.





It also called on the public to call the whistleblowing hotline on 0800118 879 if any suspects are identified.





The looting comes at a time when the government has prohibited the sales of alcohol during the lockdown period, with only essential stores allowed to open with only essential goods allowed to be purchased.





Anyone with information about the incident that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact the crime stop number 08600 10111 or my SAPS app.

