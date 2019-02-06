DA Western Cape Premier Candidate, Alan Winde visited peace abbassador, Riedwaan Samuels in the Hanover Park community in November 2018 after he was shot. On Tuesday, Winde visited the teen again, this time to deliver a bicycle to Samuels who expressed a desire to take part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour in 2019. Samuels "Hi-fives" Winde and Delano Timm as he cycles by. Picture: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Hanover Park teenager and Peace Ambassador Riedwaan Samuels 17, who was shot four times, found his smile again after Community Safety MEC Alan Winde visited him again and presented him with a new bicycle. Riedwaan was shot while playing football last year and was unable to write his Grade 12 exams at Groenvlei High School.

However, he was granted the opportunity to write in March.

Apart from his dream of becoming a lawyer, Riedwaan has always wanted to take part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour, and may see his dream come true this year with his new bicycle.

He can at last walk properly, ride a bike and run to show his fitness, after the serious injury to his leg.

“My leg is completely healed now,” said Riedwaan.

Winde was touched by Riedwaan’s love for cycling when he visited him on November 5, on his discharge from Groote Schuur Hospital.

“I heard that he loved cycling and cycling is a good way to keep healthy.

“He used to borrow a bike and today owns his own,” said Winde.

“I am encouraged by the bravery of this young man, Riedwaan Samuels, and all the young Peace Ambassadors who on a daily basis courageously show up to fight for safer communities.”

Winde said communities must work together to make safe their areas, which had become war zones.

As a Peace Ambassador in Hanover Park, Riedwaan has been involved in educating his community about the benefits of peace.

Riedwaan’s grandparents, Shafiek and Faghmieda Samuels, who were constantly discussing ways to fight gangsterism and drug abuse in Hanover Park with Winde, said they were happy to see their grandchild recovering.





Today I revisited Riedwaan Samuels from Hanover Park to handover a bicycle to him. He shares my passion for cycling and hope to see him on the road soon. pic.twitter.com/QRbXWAbbZe — Alan Winde (@alanwinde) February 5, 2019

Shafiek said seeing Riedwaan back to normal was “unbelievable”.

“The joy I have cannot be measured with anything else.”

Shafiek said all that he hoped for was peace in their communities.

Groenvlein High school Cycling Club co-ordinator Godfrey Hendrickse said he was looking forward to welcoming Riedwaan back to the club.

“Riedwaan is passionate about cycling. He was part of the 2018 Cape Town Cycle Tour.

“I regard to him as role model to the children at school.”

Professor Brian Williams, who is behind the peace initiative, said such events gave him hope.

Williams said he had started the programme because of violence in the community, and he had the opportunity to train Riedwaan.

