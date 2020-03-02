WATCH: Sibusiso Dakuse's mom overcome with emotion as his alleged killer appears in court

Cape Town - There were emotional scenes in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, as a 23-year-old man who confessed to murdering 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse in Hout Bay made his first appearance. Marvin Minnaar, a basketball coach at Sentinel High School in Hout Bay, is accused of kidnapping Sibusiso before murdering him last week and was charged with murder. The State revealed that Minnaar made a full confession and was caught on video walking to the crime scene between the reeds on Kronendal Farm. Hout Bay residents filled Court Four, where Minnaar made his brief appearance dressed in a red and white sweater with navy pants. Sibusiso's mother Yonelisa Dakuse was overcome with emotion during court proceedings, and looked on as the accused was led down to the holding cells after his appearance. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Sibusiso's mother Yonelisa Dakuse was overcome with emotion during court proceedings. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Sibusiso's mother Yonelisa Dakuse wipes away tears during court proceedings on Monday. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus Minnaar is expected back in court on March 17 for his profile to be reviewed and for a regional court date to be set. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the investigation is continuing and the accused might be facing more charges. "His case has been postponed to March 17 for the State to get a full bail profile of the accused and for him to give instructions to his Legal Aid lawyer." Ntabazalila said Minnaar hasn't applied for bail yet but if he does the State would oppose it, and added that the accused was charged with murder only for now.

Luthando Stokwe, Sibusiso's uncle said he wished for a thorough investigation of the case, and added: "Apparently Minnaar was not alone on this. He was with his friends."

A Grade 7 pupil at Sentinel Primary School - the same school where Minnaar works - Sibusiso went missing after leaving his Mandela Park home to play with his friends on Wednesday last week.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the suspect was arrested on Saturday. "He was the last person seen with the boy," she said.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said every time a child is murdered, the entire community is affected.

"Right now, several of our communities are facing immense trauma. Assisting these communities during this difficult time is the Social Development department’s top priority."

Fernandez said over the past weekend two children, Sibusiso, who was recently enrolled in Kronendal Music Academy, and Reagan Gertse, a seven-year-old boy whose body was found in a Tulbagh river, were murdered.

"This while our communities are still mourning the death of Tazne van Wyk, the 8-year-old-girl from Elsies River, and the 7-year-old-girl, Emaan Solomons who was killed during a gang shooting."

"In most of these cases, the alleged perpetrators are people who were known to the children. This is why we appeal to the whole of society – communities, government departments, and NGOs – to partner with us in driving child protection 365 days a year," Fernandez said.

She said violence against children has crossed all boundaries in our society and is fast becoming normalised.

"Reports indicate that violence during childhood is widespread, with 42% of children reporting some form of maltreatment in the first national prevalence study."

