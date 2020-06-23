WATCH: Sinethemba High School learners, teachers march in honour of murdered Amahle Quku
Cape Town - Sinethemba High School learners and teachers organised a picket on Tuesday morning in honour of the slain 17-year-old Amahle Quku, and protesting again gender-based violence.
Quku, who was a Grade 11 pupil at the school, was raped and murdered at the weekend. Her body was found early on Saturday by residents in Albert Luthuli Street in Browns Farm, with her clothes ripped off and stones lying next to her body.
According to her distraught mother, Mandulele Quku, the family found out about her death after her "bruised" pictures trended on Facebook.
Sinethemba High School learners started their march from in front of the school premises and made their way the corner of New Eisleben and Lansdowne Road in Philippi.
Nasiphi Mayathula, 17, paid tribute to her classmate and friend saying that Amahle was a vibrant person.
"She was full of life...It hurts a lot and I'm still in shock because I can't believe that it is true. I'm angry and I'm also traumatised because that happened near my home.
"...We fear men. We trust no men, because the person who raped and murdered Amahle stayed close to her home."
Mayathula added that "Amahle must get justice, just like Uyinene got justice".
Sinethemba High School learns observed a moment of silent in the scene where Quku was killed and sang the national anthem while holding up placards and signs demanding justice for the teenager.
The suspect arrested in connection with Amahle's case appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today, and was charged with murder.
* Additional reporting by Sisonke Mlamla@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus