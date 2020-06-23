WATCH: Sinethemba High School learners, teachers march in honour of murdered Amahle Quku

Cape Town - Sinethemba High School learners and teachers organised a picket on Tuesday morning in honour of the slain 17-year-old Amahle Quku, and protesting again gender-based violence.

Quku, who was a Grade 11 pupil at the school, was raped and murdered at the weekend. Her body was found early on Saturday by residents in Albert Luthuli Street in Browns Farm, with her clothes ripped off and stones lying next to her body.

According to her distraught mother, Mandulele Quku, the family found out about her death after her "bruised" pictures trended on Facebook.

Sinethemba High School learners started their march from in front of the school premises and made their way the corner of New Eisleben and Lansdowne Road in Philippi.

Sinethemba High School learners and teachers organised a picket on Tuesday morning in Philippi honouring the slain 17-year-old Amahle Quku.

Sinethemba High School learns observe moment of silent in the scene where Amahle Quku was killed. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency/ANA

Sinethemba High School kids observe moment of silent in the scene where Amahle Quku was killed.

Nasiphi Mayathula, 17, paid tribute to her classmate and friend saying that Amahle was a vibrant person.

"She was full of life...It hurts a lot and I'm still in shock because I can't believe that it is true. I'm angry and I'm also traumatised because that happened near my home.

"...We fear men. We trust no men, because the person who raped and murdered Amahle stayed close to her home."