WATCH: Skateboarding brothers step in to help elderly Cape resident with her shopping

Cape Town - Two city skateboarders didn’t let their love for their pastime get in the way of lending a helping hand when they assisted an elderly resident with her shopping.

Brothers Ahmed and Malik Masoet were walking in the streets of Tamboerskloof during the first day of lockdown when they saw an elderly woman struggling to carry her groceries up Kloof Nek Road after visiting a supermarket

“The elderly being at high risk during the Covid-19 pandemic puts them in a vulnerable position, whether it is walking in the streets or doing their grocery shopping, which made it even more important for us to assist the elderly in any way that we could,” said Malik.

“The elderly who are self-isolating in their homes have a lack of assistance and often experience loneliness. When they have to walk to shops on their own, they are only able to carry a limited amount of goods, meaning they have to do more than one trip sometimes,” he said.

Brothers Malik and Ahmed Masoet. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency

Malik said many did not have any companionship or someone to call, which could lead to them being in a very depressed state.

“They have to be alone for a long time and are also quite anxious about their health and safety.”

Ahmed said: “It is important during times of difficulty to not let fear stop one from doing the right thing.