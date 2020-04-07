WATCH: Skateboarding brothers step in to help elderly Cape resident with her shopping
Brothers Ahmed and Malik Masoet were walking in the streets of Tamboerskloof during the first day of lockdown when they saw an elderly woman struggling to carry her groceries up Kloof Nek Road after visiting a supermarket
“The elderly being at high risk during the Covid-19 pandemic puts them in a vulnerable position, whether it is walking in the streets or doing their grocery shopping, which made it even more important for us to assist the elderly in any way that we could,” said Malik.
“The elderly who are self-isolating in their homes have a lack of assistance and often experience loneliness. When they have to walk to shops on their own, they are only able to carry a limited amount of goods, meaning they have to do more than one trip sometimes,” he said.
Malik said many did not have any companionship or someone to call, which could lead to them being in a very depressed state.
“They have to be alone for a long time and are also quite anxious about their health and safety.”
Ahmed said: “It is important during times of difficulty to not let fear stop one from doing the right thing.
“During the lockdown, people are likely to become very immersed in their own lives, which is why it is important to have the qualities of helpfulness during this period.”
Ahmed said ordinary citizens should also take the risk in their everyday life to help another person despite the fear of contracting the virus. However, one should still remain responsible.
“It’s also an important time for elderly persons to live with their families if they still have, because they either live in an apartment or old-age home by themselves, making them even more vulnerable,” he said.@Sukainaish
Cape Argus