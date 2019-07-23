STOMP, the inventive stage show that's dance, music and theatrical performance to Cape Town, on stage at Artscape from Tuesday, 10 September. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - STOMP, the inventive and invigorating stage show that's dance, music and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm heads to South Africa next month in association with BBC First, opening at Montecasino’s Teatro on Tuesday, 20 August ending on Sunday, 08 September 2019. Thereafter STOMP moves to Cape Town, on stage at Artscape from Tuesday, 10 September to Sunday, 15 September 2019.

From London and Paris to Las Vegas and New York STOMP makes music with brooms, matchboxes, hands and feet, poles, chairs, sinks, basketballs, newspapers and more, climaxing with the exhilarating trademark bins routine, where metal trashcans become drums and dustbin lids become combat shields. The encore engages the audience in a call and response that proves rhythm is a universal language.

The show toured this country in 2010 to critical acclaim and sold out performances. The sizzling energy of STOMP is beyond infectious. Almost a decade later STOMP is back in South Africa to share its unique and energetic artform while introducing it to a new generation of theatre-goers.

STOMP finds beauty and music in the mundane. It turns brooms into instruments and handclapping into a conversation; the junk and clutter of urban life becomes the source of infectious rhythm and wonder.

STOMP is a unique combination of percussion, dance and physical comedy: seen by over 12 million people worldwide, there have been long running productions in London – 15 years on the West End, Paris, Las Vegas, Boston and San Francisco.

There are up to 4 STOMP productions around the globe at any given time. STOMP has been touring the globe for 26 years, playing over 20 thousand performances in 55 countries on 6 continents. In its lifetime STOMP has consumed over 60 000 boxes of matches, 40 000 brooms, 30 000 bins, 20,000 drumsticks and 35 000 litres of black paint applied with 780 paint rollers.

