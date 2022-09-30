WATCH: Sobs and tributes as Struggle hero Armien ‘Archie’ Sydow is laid to rest

Cape Town - Soft sobs could be heard as mourners sang ‘Hamba Kahle Mkhonto’ while pallbearers carried the coffin of anti-apartheid fighter Armien “Arch” Sydow. From smuggling food and medical supplies into townships during apartheid, to then arming the same communities of Langa, Gugulethu, Nyanga and Crossroads, “no one will understand our loss”, uttered one mourner outside the Masjied Fatimah-Al Zahraa, on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sydow, 74, died at the Life Kingsbury Hospital on Tuesday due to heart failure. After a delay in obtaining the body, the janazah was held at his residence in Newton Avenue, Athlone. Sydow was laid to rest at Maitland Cemetery on Thursday. Former uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) provincial executive in the Western Cape, Faizel Moosa, said: “It initially started with him moving in an out humanitarian relief, because the townships were cut off by the system and things were happening in the townships where people were killed. “He was the one moving the food and medical supplies in and out of the townships.

“Obviously, being an MK member, we saw it as a good opportunity to also ask him to move other stuff in and out, because the comrades in the townships needed protection from the system. He openly offered to do that, and very successfully did that.” Sydow was warmly referred to as Themba in the township. He played a massive role in the protection of the ANC leadership, protecting the likes of Walter Sisulu, Oliver Tambo, and Nelson Mandela. This was done full-time, voluntarily, for four years. Moosa said they were still fighting to see Sydow recognised as a military veteran. “Now that he is passed on, we will redouble our efforts.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Sydow’s brother-in-law, former political photojournalist Rashid Lombard, said: “What really stands out for me is how he was committed to some kind of change. It’s not necessarily change in terms of the political structures, the political parties and so forth. “Archie went beyond that. It was changes with people’s attitude towards living, earning a living, children, education, health, and that was amazing.” He is survived by his wife Fazoe, two sons Shamiel and Faizel, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Story continues below Advertisement